Another injunction against the Tren Maya in Campeche.

The lawsuit is from the Colectivo Tres Barrios, who in 2020 denounced being victims of harassment by the federal government to cede their land.

MÉRIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – A new injunction was added to the 15 filed in the Yucatán Peninsula against the Mayan Train megaproject. This is the second one filed by 80 people from Campeche who fear eviction from their homes. On Wednesday, the First District Court in Campeche granted them the provisional suspension.

Therefore, the National Tourism Development Fund (Fonatur) and the authorities in charge of the project’s construction and execution were ordered to stop all activities of the first stage of the so-called “Consensual Relocation Process.”

The demand is part of the struggle of the Colectivo Tres Barrios, who since last year denounced being victims of harassment by the federal government to cede their land.

The neighbors living in the neighborhoods of Santa Lucia, La Ermita, and Camino Real assured that the “Consensual Relocation Process,” carried out by UN-Habitat, under contract to Fonatur, is a forced eviction process since the only option they are given is to leave their homes.

It is important to note that this represents a violation of the right to housing prohibited by international law. And it consists of forcing people to leave their homes without a cause, court order, or a trial that allows them to defend themselves.

In April 2020, the Colectivo Tres Barrios filed the first Amparo lawsuit with the support of legal counsel Kalycho Escoffie. And while the trial is pending, the judge also granted them the definitive suspension of the works.

Another of the actions they took to stop the eviction was to deliver a letter on December 19 to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during his visit to Campeche stating their case. However, they received no response.

On March 9, the Court will decide whether to maintain the definitive suspension until the trial of this second lawsuit is concluded.

The Yucatan Times

