Amparos against AMLO’s electricity reform keep piling up.

Five new provisional suspensions keep the electricity reform on hold. AMLO is very upset against the judges.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Judge Rodrigo de la Peza granted three more provisional suspensions in Amparo proceedings in favor of companies in the energy sector. Judge Juan Pablo Gómez Fierro granted two more provisional suspensions in lawsuits with file numbers 173 and 175/2021.

Definitive Suspension

On Friday, Gómez Fierro indefinitely halted the new regulation by granting a definitive suspension in favor of Eoliatec del Pacífico, Parque Solar Orejana and Fuerza y Energía Tuxpan.

The judge said that in this way, “damage is avoided that could be irreparable not only in the energy market (…) but also for consumers, society in general and the environment”.

Sener will comply with the resolution.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Saturday, the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, declared before representatives of European business chambers that the Federal Executive will comply with the resolution issued by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation on energy matters.

Analyst Víctor Ramírez Cabrera explained that some companies pay less for energy because they use alternative suppliers and not the CFE.

