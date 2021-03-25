AMLO’s approval drops dramatically 2 months before mid-term elections

AMLO’s approval reaches 50% months before mid-term elections. GEA’s Governance Report detailed that every day more Mexicans disapprove of the president.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has a 50% approval rating among citizens with two months to go before the decisive mid-term elections, according to a survey published on Wednesday.

The Governance report of the firm Grupo de Economistas y Asociados (GEA) detailed that the president’s approval dropped seven percentage points concerning the previous survey (57%), published in November. However, it is better than the September survey when it registered 45%.

According to the poll, 43% of Mexicans disapprove of the president, which grew from the 39% disapproval in November. Seven percent of those polled do not know or do not answer the question on the president’s approval.

Some 53% of those polled believe little in the president, 31% do not believe anything he says, and 13% believe him a lot, while 3% do not know. In the March poll, the number of Mexicans who believe the pandemic is under control increased from 37% to 47%. On the other hand, those who consider it out of control went from 54% in November to 40% in March.

The polling firm attributes this to the vaccination plan’s progress and the end of the second wave of contagion in the country.

Mexico has accumulated 199,048 deaths and 2,203,041 confirmed coronavirus infections and has supplied 5.9 million doses of vaccine.

54% say that the economic crisis resulting from the pandemic has affected their family income a lot, 40% say a little, and 5% say not at all.

On June 6, 94 million Mexicans will be called to the polls to elect 500 federal deputies, 15 governors, 30 state congresses, and thousands of city councils in what are considered the largest elections in the country’s history.

At stake in the elections to the Chamber of Deputies is the majority of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and its allies that support López Obrador’s government.

The survey was conducted from March 6 to 9, 2021, with face-to-face interviews at people’s homes and a margin of error of 3.1%.

