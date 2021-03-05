AMLO visits Yucatan today

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (March 4, 2021).- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will return to Yucatán today, Friday, March 5th, to undertake a two-day work tour in which he will supervise for the third time the construction works of sections 3 and 4 of the Mayan train, which at this time are subject to legal controversies derived from injunctions.
The president will arrive in Yucatan at 4:30 p.m. from Cancun, Quintana Roo, and will lead the first act in the San Román community, municipality of Chemax, eastern Yucatan. This town is part of the interstate section 4 of the Maya Train, which goes from Izamal, Yucatán to Cancun, Quintana Roo.
López Obrador will spend the night in Mérida and on Saturday, March 6 at 9:00 a.m. he will travel to the San Bernardo community, Kopomá municipality, in the south of the state, where he will lead the supervision work on other interstate section 3 of the Mayan train, which goes from Calkiní, Campeche to Izamal, Yucatán, act with which he will conclude his activities for our state and will move forward to Champotón, Campeche.
In this context, the visit of the president occurs at a time when the Third District Court in the State of Yucatán granted a suspension that affects the construction of “new works” of the Maya Train Project in the municipalities of Mérida, Chocholá and Izamal.
On this issue, the coordination of the Maya Train in Yucatán reported a few days ago that the aforementioned suspension only affects new constructions, and that nevertheless, the works continue on the existing right of the way generating jobs and economic recovery where permitted.
In this context, the agency stated that the injunction was prompted by a civil association, not by society in general. The Federal government says the people of Yucatan are in favor of the Maya Train project.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
