AMLO says that handing over the Maya Train to the military will prevent its privatization in future governments

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 18, 2021).- Rogelio Jiménez Pons, head of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), announced that the Mexican Army will be the owner of the Mayan Train and all the profits it generates, as of 2023, when it begins operations, will go directly to the Armed Forces and not the Public Treasury.
Although the Federation has not given an official position on the matter, on December 20, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, said that an Army company would manage three sections of the train to pay military pensions.
“We are going to try to make this a business for the benefit of the greatest number of Mexicans, what better way than the Army to take care of this business, it guarantees us many things and particularly that it will not be privatized,” said Jiménez Pons.
Source: Yucatan al minuto
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Cancun fish markets and restaurants give consumers “pig in a poke”
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (March 18, 2021).-.
-
Group of migrants using false UN documents caught in Mexico
Authorities in Mexico said Tuesday that.
-
Profepa shuts down irregular construction projects on the Yucatecan coast
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 18, 2021).- In response to.
-
Germany reports biggest rise of COVID-19 cases in two months
BERLIN, GERMANY (REUTERS) – The number.
-
Discovery in Yucatan: cave with millenary handprints of Maya children
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 18, 2021).- In.
-
‘Sargacreto’, the new construction material made of sargassum
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (March 18, 2021).-.
-
Hotels in Cancun lower their rates to maintain occupancy
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (March 18, 2021).-.
-
Yucatan churches will open at 30% of their capacity for Easter
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 18, 2021).- This.
-
USA: first baby born with COVID antibodies
(March 18, 2021).- The United States.
-
Yucatán, a benchmark in the regularization of digital hosting platforms
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 18, 2021).- Expedia.
Leave a Comment