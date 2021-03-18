AMLO says that handing over the Maya Train to the military will prevent its privatization in future governments

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 18, 2021).- Rogelio Jiménez Pons, head of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), announced that the Mexican Army will be the owner of the Mayan Train and all the profits it generates, as of 2023, when it begins operations, will go directly to the Armed Forces and not the Public Treasury.

Although the Federation has not given an official position on the matter, on December 20, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, said that an Army company would manage three sections of the train to pay military pensions.

“We are going to try to make this a business for the benefit of the greatest number of Mexicans, what better way than the Army to take care of this business, it guarantees us many things and particularly that it will not be privatized,” said Jiménez Pons.

