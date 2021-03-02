AMLO says President Biden was friendly and meeting positive

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that he had no differences with U.S. President Joe Biden in their first bilateral meeting a day earlier and that his American counterpart was open to exploring his proposals on a temporary worker program and helping Mexico obtain more vaccine.

López Obrador characterized the meeting as “friendly, respectful and with a lot of emphasis on cooperation for development.” He said he didn’t come away with a deal for the U.S. to help Mexico obtain more COVID-19 vaccine, but said he wasn’t denied either.

“Teams from both countries are going to explore all possibilities for cooperation in this area” to see “what is possible and when,” López Obrador said.

Ahead of the meeting, White House officials reiterated that Biden remained focused on first vaccinating U.S. citizens before turning his attention to assisting other nations. López Obrador acknowledged Biden may have to first vaccinate most of the U.S. population, but said there was an openness to the subject.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON THE SFGATE

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments