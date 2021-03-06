AMLO refers to Mauricio Vila as a “serious and responsible leader”

YUCATAN, MEXICO (March 5, 2021).- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted that Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal carries out serious and responsible social work in Yucatán.

“He is a hard-working person and an ally with whom we are working together here in Yucatan,” AMLO said.

In his message during the supervision of section 4 Calkiní-Izamal of the Maya Train Project, the head of the federal Executive stated: Governor Vila Dosal does politics, but one should not think of politics as a bad thing, politics are good, fundamental because it is all about serve others as servants of the nation, as did José María Morelos ”.

“In Yucatán, we have an ally that is the Governor, Mauricio Vila Dosal, with whom we are working jointly, just as we do with the municipal presidents across the state,” declared Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

