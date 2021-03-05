AMLO proposes to reopen schools in Campeche on April

México City, (March 5, 2021).-This Friday, March 5th, president Andrés Manuel López Obrador offered his traditional press conference from the National Palace.

The president proposed that the state of Campeche return to face-to-face classes next April, once Semana Santa and Easter Week have passed.

He added that the state of Campeche is in the perfect position for students to return to the classrooms, as the state is on a green epidemiological traffic light.

The president also announced that on March 12th, there will be an auction of the planes that were used to transfer high-ranking public officials.

He said that the presidential plane costs a lot less to stand and maintain than to use it. He added that keeping it in good condition has an estimated cost of around 110 million pesos, but its use for travel could cost two or three times more. He added that not using it has saved them like 200 or 300 million.

Source: Excelsior

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments