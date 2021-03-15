AMLO insists on complaints U.S. hasn’t helped with COVID-19 vaccines

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took a dig at the U.S. government Sunday, saying the United States has not helped Mexico with coronavirus vaccines.
López Obrador thanked India and Russia, which have each sent small amounts of vaccines, and China, whose firms have promised millions of doses.
López Obrador said “I hope that soon I will be able to say thanks to the U.S. government, because I am sure they are going to help too, it is just that that haven’t done so so far.”
Mexico has seen almost 195,000 deaths, and almost 2.2 million cases. The country has approved six vaccines, and has so administered about 4.34 million shots.
The White House has rebuffed requests from U.S. allies, including Mexico, Canada and the European Union, for vaccine doses produced in the United States, where months of production runs have produced vaccine solely for use in the country.
The U.S. is scheduled to have enough approved vaccines delivered by mid-May to cover every American adult.
Source: Market Watch
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
