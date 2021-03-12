A new airport could improve living conditions in Southern Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 12, 2021).-The governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal, indicated that a new airport in Mérida could bring life conditions improvement to Southern Merida, since its construction would contribute to using the space where the current one is to stop the expansion of Mérida, in addition to reversing the inequality that exists in the city.

“We see this project as a good thing, not because the Mérida airport is too small or not functional, but it is important to start thinking about Mérida and the Yucatán of the next 50 years,” Vila said.

The president indicated the above on March 11th, during the protest of the new president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Mérida, Iván Rodríguez Gasque.

If this private investment is achieved, according to Vila Dosal, the gain of the city will be able to “remove” a 6-kilometer-long fence that has been the main factor for the existence on one side, in the south, of the areas of higher marginalization. “That fence has been an impediment to the correct integration of the city,” he stressed.

He also pointed out that the Yucatecan capital, if the new airport is realized, would be gaining 600 hectares of land, within the city, where the current air terminal is located.

“With this extension of land, we could be slowing down the expansion of the city that is taking place rapidly, and that puts the city council and the state government in trouble to bring the services that are needed in a city that continues to grow horizontally in an unstoppable way ”, the governor acknowledged.

Although Vila Dosal insisted that it is not a fact and there is nothing official, he reiterated that the project is being analyzed, and it is important to consider it for the future.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments