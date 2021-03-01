A man suddenly invades the stage on AMLO’s mañanera press conference

A man approached the president and expressed a few words, while the head of Profeco participated in the morning press conference

A man violated the security of the National Palace, broke into the Treasury room on Monday, March 1, 2021, and approached the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, right on stage during the morning press conference.

This occurred while the head of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), Ricardo Sheffield, was giving his weekly report of “Who’s who in fuel prices”.

In images published on social networks, the man is seen talking to the president, who appears accompanied by some of his collaborators, who approached the president at the time of the irruption of the stranger.

Leticia Ramírez, director of Citizen Attention, explained that it is being investigated how the young man entered the National Palace because he did not do so through the Department of Citizen Attention.

She explained that the young man is 31 years old and his name is José Luis. He said that he is desperate because he was in jail for two years because they planted drugs on him and now that he has been released from prison, he has no support from anyone and he has no chance of moving forward.

The official added that the young man has a daughter and is not allowed to see her.

She insisted that the man who approached the president does not find a way to rebuild his life and that AMLO agreed with him to review his case since the young man no longer wants to go to the Durango prosecutor’s office, the state where the events occurred.

“We are investigating how he entered the premises of the National Palace because he did not go through Citizen Service,” she said.

For his part, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pointed out that it must be taken into consideration that you cannot have so much vigilance.

As usual, AMLO took the opportunity to remind the audience that before the Presidential General Staff existed, that there were eight thousand elements to take care of the president, an excess, in addition to being a power within the government, with a lot of arrogance and abuses of authority.

“Now we only have assistants, civilians, I don’t have bodyguards because “he who owes nothing fears nothing” and I am in peace with my own conscience. The truth is that those who fight for justice have nothing to fear.”

The president assured that everyone runs risks. He added that he has always had communication with people and now with the pandemic, he can no longer interact with people.

“It is not possible to lock yourself up, it is not life, you cannot live locked up. That is why these things happen, but I repeat, there is nothing to fear ”, AMLO concluded.

