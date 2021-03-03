89 tons of sargassum cleared off Playa del Carmen beaches

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo (March 3, 2021). – Thanks to a timely strategy against the arrival of sargassum to the coasts of Solidaridad, the government chaired by Laura Beristain Navarrete, in coordination with the Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone (Zofemat), has removed since Friday, February 26th, more than 89 tons of the 100 that have arrived at the beaches, which represents an 80% progress in the cleaning of the municipality’s sandy areas.
This was confirmed by the director of the Zofemat, Marco Loeza Pacheco, who explained that these maintenance tasks are carried out from the fiscal pier to Punta Esmeralda beach, with a staff of 90 people, in order to keep the coastline in optimal condition.
“On the instructions of President Laura Beristain, the municipality is ready to attend to any contingency in the matter of sargassum, so that visitors and businessmen will be able to count on beaches free of these algae, as well as solid waste, for the next few days and in the following holidays ”, added the official.
It is important to note that the atypical arrival was generated due to the change caused by the southeast winds with gusts of approximately 45 km/h, and according to the forecasts this week the same trend will continue due to the predominance of these gusts.
In response to this, the government headed by Laura Beristain works in coordination with the Navy to continue strengthening the harvesting strategy for this alga, which begins its arrival season in March.
With these actions, the administration headed by Laura Beristain Navarrete complies with promoting the economic reactivation of this tourist pole, taking care of the image and cleaning of its beaches, in order to strengthen the integral development of Solidarity for the benefit of all citizens.
Source: cancunmio
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
