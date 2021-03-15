44 Argentine students test positive for COVID-19 after a trip to Cancun

Cancun, Q. Roo (March 15, 2021).- The Ministry of Health of Argentina reported this Saturday, March 13, 2021, that a group of 44 young Argentine students arrived infected with COVID-19 after a trip to the beaches of Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health of the Nation of Argentina ratified the recommendation to avoid travel abroad for non-essential reasons to its citizens, given the risk of transmission of the new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that circulate at the level international.

“This Saturday it was reported that 44 young people returning from graduate trips on a flight that arrived in the country from Cancun, Mexico, tested positive for coronavirus. Control measures were established between all the jurisdictions involved, ”he said in his statement.

“In this sense, control actions are being articulated with the national level and with all the jurisdictions involved, since the Ministry of Health of the City of Buenos Aires gave notice this Saturday to the central level, about 44 travelers out of a total of 149, from the city of Cancun, Mexico, who presented a positive antigen test against SARS-CoV-2 upon arrival in the country, “he added.

The infected young people are residents of the City of Buenos Aires and the province of Buenos Aires, who were returning from graduation trips.

The authorities ordered the following control actions after the trip:

Identification and isolation: The National Migration Directorate was requested to provide a complete list of the passengers on the flight, in order to be able to identify their close contacts, initiate contact tracing and strictly monitor the mandatory quarantine of each one, by each of the jurisdictions where the youth reside.

Diagnosis: A PCR test was requested from the 44 people who presented a positive antigen test.

Genomic sequencing: PCR-positive samples will be sent to the National Reference Laboratory, ANLIS-Malbrán, for their SARS-CoV-2 genomic sequencing, in order to monitor possible variants of the virus.

Recommendations and requirements

-Taking into account the international epidemiological situation, in relation to the circulation of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and the risk of their transmission in our country, it is recommended:

-Avoid international travel for non-essential reasons.

-A negative PCR test must be presented in a mandatory manner within 72 hours prior to shipment.

-Upon arrival in the country, you must quarantine for 10 days from the negative PCR, which is also mandatory.

-Additionally, it must comply with the recommendations defined by the jurisdictions in relation to entry from abroad.

New SARS-CoV-2 variants

At the global level, different variants have been identified, three in particular, as of special interest, which have already generated community transmission in many countries on different continents.

These three variants are B.1.1.7 (originally detected in the UK), P1 (originally detected in Manaus, Brazil), and variant 501Y.V2 (originally detected in South Africa).

