4 relevant elements for the Industrial Real Estate in Mexico

Mérida Yucatán (March 3, 2021).-Faced with climate change, the adoption of sustainability policies presents a certain boom within the business world and less so within the logistics sector, highlights CBRE.

Given this, CBRE analyzed the practices adopted by the industrial Real Estate sector to help reduce its environmental impact. Some of the key points are sustainability in the transport of goods, the design and construction of logistics warehouses, sustainability certifications, and the integral well-being (wellness) of the workforce.

1.- Sustainability in transport

For freight transfers, measures have been implemented to make better use of travel, using vehicle space to its maximum capacity, as well as intermodality, that is, combining more than one means of transport when taking goods from one place to another, that promotes the reduction in C02 emissions.

In addition, there is the use of new packaging materials, recyclable and biodegradable, as well as the substitution of oil for biofuels, liquefied gas and electric vehicles also go in the same direction, together with the optimization of delivery routes.

2.- Sustainable design and adaptation

The challenge is to operate with lower operating costs and less environmental impact. That is why new logistics warehouse construction projects, from their design, are aimed at being as efficient as possible in terms of energy, water consumption, use of environmentally friendly materials, and environmental quality within the ship.

3.- Certifications, of great importance

It is also important for companies to obtain certifications that demonstrate that they are meeting sustainability requirements, which benefits their corporate reputation, increases the value of the ship, and allows them to benefit from tax breaks. Some of the best known are LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method).

4.- Wellbeing, employee protection

The new modality will ensure the integral well-being and comfort of its occupants, providing features and spaces that promote their health and comfort in the workspace. For this, there is the WELL Certification, aimed at evaluating that different measures are fulfilled that guarantee user satisfaction through a scoring system.

Some of them are access to high-quality air and water in the facilities, availability of a good diet, thermal comfort and air conditioning, adequate lighting and acoustic insulation, promoting physical activity and having areas for mental and emotional health, reduction of exposure to polluting materials, among others. This with a view to transforming buildings into places where the main thing is the quality of life of the employee.

All these new trends are increasingly consolidated, contributing to the construction of a better future, with a healthy environment and workspaces with more productive and happy employees.

Source: realestatemarket

