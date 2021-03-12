  • Expat Community,
    • Tuesday Night Movies at Il Caffe Italiano are back!

    By on March 12, 2021

    Greetings film fans:

    After a brief pause (of almost a year!), the movies have returned to Il Caffe!

    This time around, we need to introduce a few minor changes to comply with Covid restrictions:
    1.   Seating will be by reservation.  If you wish to attend, you will need to RSVP to reserve a space.  Please email me directly to reserve the number of seats you will need (maximum of four) to accommodate your party.
    2.  The movies begin promptly at 6:30 pm.  If you wish to have dinner, we recommend arriving before 5:30.


    This coming Tuesday, March 16th, brings us an award-winning movie that was awarded not one but two Golden Globes:  Best Picture and Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, for Sacha Baron Cohen in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)

    It is also a movie that has been trashed and praised in equal measure by viewers as well as critics — the very definition of controversial.  It’s raunchy, but it’s also very funny and incisive. 

    I liked it, but then I’m from Australia, and with that, I rest my case…  Here’s the IMDb link:
    https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13143964/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0

    La Bianca Tuesday March 16.  Dinner at 5:30, Movie at 6:30
    See you there…

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Alejandro

