Tuesday Night Movies at Il Caffe Italiano are back!

Greetings film fans:

After a brief pause (of almost a year!), the movies have returned to Il Caffe!

This time around, we need to introduce a few minor changes to comply with Covid restrictions:

1. Seating will be by reservation. If you wish to attend, you will need to RSVP to reserve a space. Please email me directly to reserve the number of seats you will need (maximum of four) to accommodate your party.

2. The movies begin promptly at 6:30 pm. If you wish to have dinner, we recommend arriving before 5:30.



This coming Tuesday, March 16th, brings us an award-winning movie that was awarded not one but two Golden Globes: Best Picture and Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, for Sacha Baron Cohen in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020).

It is also a movie that has been trashed and praised in equal measure by viewers as well as critics — the very definition of controversial. It’s raunchy, but it’s also very funny and incisive.

I liked it, but then I’m from Australia, and with that, I rest my case… Here’s the IMDb link:

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13143964/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0

La Bianca Tuesday March 16. Dinner at 5:30, Movie at 6:30

See you there…

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments