10 Benefits of banana that will make it your favorite fruit

Do you know all the benefits of bananas? This tropical fruit from the tree that receives the same name, belongs to the Musaceae family. The banana or plantain skin is thick, yellow in color, easy to peel; the pulp is white, yellowish, and fleshy.

There are hundreds of species, but the best known are: small, dwarf, large, Canadian, male, red, and giant. Whichever is your favorite you have to know its benefits, that is why today The Yucatan Times prepared this list for you:

10 BENEFITS OF BANANA

It is made up of carbohydrates, fiber, potassium, vitamins A, C, and E. It is a soft fruit and quite digestible as long as it is ripe. This, together with its richness in potassium, makes it recommended for various gastrointestinal diseases such as ulcers. The potassium present in the banana helps prevent cramps which, combined with the energy it provides, makes it an ideal fruit to replenish after physical activity. Provides a very low amount of sodium, making it suitable for high blood pressure. Its astringent action is due to the presence of tannins, which is why it is widely used in situations of diarrhea. Within the fiber, a type called fructooligosaccharides stands out, which when fermenting produces certain substances (butyric and propionic acid) that have a protective effect to reduce the risk of developing colon cancer, as it regulates intestinal transit and inhibits the growth of tumor cells. A banana mask will help us to relax our skin, as long as it is applied for 15 minutes. For dry skin: apply a mask only of ripe banana. Vitamin A will restore a youthful glow while healing damage caused by dry, cracked skin. Crush a ripe banana and apply it to the hair. Wrap your hair in a plastic bag and leave it for 15 minutes before washing your head in the usual way. This will make dry and brittle hair turn smooth and repair the ends. Due to its vitamin E content, it helps hair grow more nourished. Crush a banana and add a tablespoon of honey, apply to the root of the hair, leave on for 15 minutes and rinse.

Banana is ideal for breakfast, as it causes satiety and helps us endure until lunchtime. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Best Way To Consume It

The degree of maturity directly affects its nutritional characteristics. A green banana is made up mostly of starch, a polysaccharide of glucose molecules that will slowly release energy into the bloodstream. The starch makes the banana difficult to digest, so it can be indigestible and cause flatulence.

In contrast, a ripe piece contains 90% sucrose and only 7% starch. Sucrose is made up of a glucose molecule and a fructose molecule, so its absorption is much faster in the blood and produces a greater impact on blood glucose and insulin response.

How to make banana bread without flour

INGREDIENTS

1 egg

1/2 banana

Ground cinnamon to taste

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons of walnuts, almonds, peanuts, to accompany

PREPARATION

In a plate, mash the banana, add the cinnamon powder, the vanilla extract and the egg. Stir well until the ingredients are integrated. In a nonstick skillet pour a little of the mixture and cook over low heat. You can get two to three good sized pancakes with very few calories! You can add plain yogurt and nuts.

Source: Cocina Fácil

