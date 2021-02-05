Yucatan, the state with the most employment programs in Mexico.

The state is also among those that promote housing actions.

MERIDA Yucatan (CONEVAL) – Yucatan stands out as the entity with the most employment programs in the country to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, with 20, according to the study by the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (CONEVAL) in its document: “Panorama of social programs and actions in the federal entities to respond to the effects of the pandemic”.

After Yucatán is Colima with 11, followed by San Luis Potosí and Michoacán with 10 each.

Also, together with Quintana Roo, they are the two entities with the most actions related to the right to housing, each with four temporary subsidy programs and connection to the drinking water system.

Of the Yucatan peninsula, Campeche is the third state to implement the most programs or actions during the contingency, with a total of 43, only after Tamaulipas, which implemented 72, and Morelos with 50, according to the report.

In the right to education, Campeche is the second, after Tamaulipas, with two programs to standardize knowledge, details Coneval in a statement.

In actions related to the right to food, Campeche is in seventh place, Yucatan in 13th, and Quintana Roo in 28th.

In the right to health, Ampeche was third, with 17 programs, of which 15 were for attention to victims of gender violence, one for the availability of beds and another for the reinforcement of essential equipment in the first level of attention; Quintana Roo was seventh with nine programs, and Yucatan was below, in 26th place, with a plan for attention to women victims.

From March to August 2020, 667 state social programs and actions were identified that contribute to the attention of social rights and grant some direct good or service to the population.

In general terms, according to Coneval, 376 are related to economic welfare, 185 to the right to health, and 142 to the right to food.

Of the measures, 42.7 percent are the result of adjustments to existing programs, and 50.1 percent are new interventions that made it possible to respond to the crisis. The main adjustments consisted of budget and coverage expansions.

“While recognizing the effort and immediate response of state governments, there is a need for a comprehensive and coordinated national strategy; documenting and making public the tools to design, monitor and evaluate interventions, and coordination of the three levels of government is required” states the institution.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments