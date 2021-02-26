Yucatan State Security totally secretive regarding Las Americas execution

The Yucatan State Security authorities are totally secretive and silent regarding the execution of Jesús DC, alias “El Chuy,” who was killed Tuesday, Feb, 23rd, in Merida’s Las Américas subdivision.
Some 24 hours after the events, neither the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) nor the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) nor the governor’s office has issued an official statement or information on the execution.
On Wednesday, Feb. 24th, there were no statements regarding this issue during an event that was held at the facilities of the X Military Region for the commemoration of Mexico’s Flag Day, with the presence of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the head of the SSP, Luis Felipe Saidén Ojeda; the commander of the Municipal Police, Mario Arturo Romero Escalante, and the commissioner of the National Guard in the state, Francisco Díaz González.
Also General Víctor Hugo Aguirre Serna, who just last Friday addressed the issue of drugs in Yucatán when he said that it was only “drug dealing.”
None of these characters could be approached to talk about the subject since the representatives of the press were not allowed to make any questions.
At the end of the event, the “commanders” withdrew from the table of honor and those in charge of social communication, mainly from the Government Palace, prevented the officials from being approached with the excuse that they would enter a “private and important event”.
It is known that the investigations are continuing and the vehicle in which the hitmen fled has been fully identified, but their whereabouts are unknown.
Unofficial sources from the SSP indicated that intelligence work has been carried out, checking cameras, vehicles, areas, and checkpoints that have been installed in all state exits.
So far they have not been successful in finding those responsible for this bloody event in Yucatan, which was preceded by two drug seizures that, added together, give a total of 830 kilos of illicit substances secured in the state.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
