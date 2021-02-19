Yucatan opens first official government online store on Mercado Libre

As part of the state government’s strategies to promote the generation of employment sources and commercial development supported by new technologies, various actions have been carried out, such as the launch of the Made in Yucatan store, hosted at Mercado Libre.

Through this online store, people around the world can purchase items produced in the state, such as sauces, snacks, horchatas, typical liquors, craft beers, chocolates, honey, embroidered blouses and guayaberas, henequen bags, and embroidered shoes, among many others.

Until today, the best-selling Yucatecan products through this store, which because it is digital also provides health security, are plastic bags, cookies, personal hygiene products, habanero chili sauces, cleaning products, artisanal drinks, clothing casual lady, henequen loom, essential oils and the traditional guayaberas.

After Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal gave the starting signal for this virtual store, during the inauguration of the Yucatan Week in Mexico 2019, the initiative has been followed up with other campaigns and training actions.

In order to make available to local firms the technological tools that allow them to expand their market, the virtual conference “Join to sell in the official Made in Yucatan online stores” was held, which was attended by about a hundred representatives.

At the event, attendees were presented with the advantages of registering in the Made in Yucatán official store, within Mercado Libre, one of the most important being the support provided by the brand.

In addition to this, they obtain the opportunity to venture into new digital channels such as Amazon, a platform with which they are working to open a new marketing segment.

The virtual session was directed by Teresa Espinosa Atoche, Commerce Minister of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), as part of the Digitalízate: join the digital world program, coordinated by the Directorate of Business Strengthening of this same agency.

In this regard, Espinosa Atoche commented that “with the vision of creating alliances, in Digitalízate… we are three actors working together, Sefoet, with training and advice; Made in Yucatán, as the brand that represents and carries the financial part and Ventiapp, the tool that helps us to have the format through which each one can better manage their time and their products ”.

Those interested in participating in the initiative must meet a series of requirements, including belonging to Made in Yucatán (as a certified brand), covering the monthly fee for the management software, and handling Yucatecan products.

In addition, as part of the efforts to help the entity’s entrepreneurs and MSMEs to venture into electronic commerce, the online conference

“How to sell on Amazon?” Was also given. In it, more than 200 local business owners received advice and support from the state administration and the US firm; In addition to informing them of the requirements to sell successfully on this platform, and the benefits it offers.

With all these actions, the Vila Dosal administration has promoted electronic commerce as an area of ​​innovation so that Yucatecan entrepreneurs and businessmen can venture into it and take advantage of its benefits, especially now during the Covid-19 pandemic, as it is an alternative totally real and tangible to market your products. The official Made in Yucatan store in Mercado Libre has more than 95 companies and 500 Yucatecan products.

