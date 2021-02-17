Yucatan has the highest number of homes with a bicycle in the country

Mérida is the fourth city in the country in bicycle use and first in tricycle use

MÉRIDA, Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Merida is the fourth city in the country with the highest frequency of bicycle use and ranked first in the use of tricycles at a national level, informed the Institute of Mobility and Territorial Urban Development (Imdut) of the State Government on Monday.

The agency specified that the top three cities that report the highest use of bicycles linked to work are Guanajuato, Campeche and Zacatecas.

“Yucatan is the state with the highest number of households with a bicycle in the country, just over 39 percent of households have a bicycle that they use as transportation, there are even more households that own a bicycle as a means of mobility than households that have a car, the latter represent 38 percent, that is, the use of bicycles represents just over 1 percent,” said Imdut.

The state agency also announced that 25 percent of households in the city have a bicycle as a means of transportation according to recent studies.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments