Yucatan has registered 3 cases of negative reaction to the Covid vaccine

In total, three serious adverse reactions to coronavirus vaccines have been reported in the state of Yucatan so far.
During the evening conference on the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico, federal authorities reported that another serious case of adverse reaction to the anticovid vaccine was detected in Yucatan.
There have been already three events supposedly attributable to vaccination or immunization in the state of Yucatan.
It was specified that these reactions can be due to different medical factors and are part of the application of any new inoculation but that these complications are usually treatable. In fact, experts indicate that most of the people who had serious reactions have already been discharged.
In total, 6,269 negative reactions to the vaccine have been recorded during the coronavirus vaccination process nationwide. Of these, 36 have been serious. It is worth mentioning that these reactions have only occurred in .9 percent of the doses applied at the national level (less than 1%).
However, they explained that, of the serious cases, only two remain hospitalized, and no casualties have been registered for this reason.
The entities that have reported the most negative reaction cases are Mexico City, with 6; and Coahuila and the State of Mexico, with 4 each.
Source: Por Esto
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Cancun Fire Department chief fired after allowing Playmate photoshoot
Cancun, Q.R. — The director of.
-
Mexico’s vaccination program too slow and riddled with problems
Reuters.- On Monday, Feb. 8th, Mexican.
-
Merida City Council rescues “Lía”, a dog who was suffering from animal abuse in Ciudad Caucel
A quick intervention of the Animal.
-
Get a virtual college degree from UADY
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (February 9, 2021).- The.
-
Mayan Train Project suspension confirmed in Yucatan
A federal court confirmed a provisional.
-
Businesses register their scales to Profeco
With the pandemic, the calibration service.
-
WHO concludes that the COVID-19 virus is of animal origin.
The former President of the United.
-
Private farmers still in trouble.
TZUCACAB Yucatan.- Peanut growers said that.
-
“Nonsense and irresponsible”: criticism against AMLO for refusing to wear face mask after recovering from COVID-19
The president of Mexico assured that.
-
New Yucalpetén Resort-Marina project will detonate more significant tourist activity in Progreso Yucatan.
PROGRESO Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Yucatecan.
Leave a Comment