Yucatan has registered 3 cases of negative reaction to the Covid vaccine

In total, three serious adverse reactions to coronavirus vaccines have been reported in the state of Yucatan so far.

During the evening conference on the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico, federal authorities reported that another serious case of adverse reaction to the anticovid vaccine was detected in Yucatan.

There have been already three events supposedly attributable to vaccination or immunization in the state of Yucatan.

It was specified that these reactions can be due to different medical factors and are part of the application of any new inoculation but that these complications are usually treatable. In fact, experts indicate that most of the people who had serious reactions have already been discharged.

In total, 6,269 negative reactions to the vaccine have been recorded during the coronavirus vaccination process nationwide. Of these, 36 have been serious. It is worth mentioning that these reactions have only occurred in .9 percent of the doses applied at the national level (less than 1%).

However, they explained that, of the serious cases, only two remain hospitalized, and no casualties have been registered for this reason.

The entities that have reported the most negative reaction cases are Mexico City, with 6; and Coahuila and the State of Mexico, with 4 each.

Source: Por Esto

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







