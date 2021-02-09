Yucalpeten now fits 5,500 vessels

The payment for the work in Puerto de Abrigo was raised.

PROGRESO Yucatan.– Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the general coordinator of Ports and Marine Commerce, Ana Laura López Bautista, presided yesterday Monday at 10:20 a.m. the formal delivery of the expansion and modernization work of the Yucalpetén shelter port, carried out in 2019 and 2020 with money from the Integral Port Administration (API).

The state government announced that $80.6 million was invested in the rehabilitation of the public docks, the construction of three “comb” docks and the maintenance of the navigation channel, and that the work generated 150 direct jobs and 450 indirect jobs

When the API launched the work in 2019 it said that Maritime and Port Infrastructure (Impsa) budgeted the work at $73,754,675 and the $66,245,325 approved for Yucalpetén that remained would be for the second stage of the work.

Yesterday, Jorge Carlos Tobilla Rodríguez, head of the API and the only one who spoke at the event, indicated that the three piers are made of concrete with piles, beams, screens and slabs.

Two are of 80 linear meters and one of 100 linear meters; with the three there are 115 new spaces for the same number of vessels, for the benefit of the fishing population of the municipality.

498.15 meters of public docks were rehabilitated with concrete cubes, with a platform made up of materials from the region and MR concrete floor.

The navigation channel was upgraded to an operating depth of up to three meters; more than 279,000 cubic meters of material were removed. A little more than 550 medium-sized fishing boats and 5,000 recreational boats from 25 marinas can be sheltered in Yucalpetén.

State government personnel told reporters that it was a private event, without press, but allowed them to enter when federal, state and municipal officials toured the harbor.

The two accesses to Yucalpetén were closed from 6:00 a.m., no vehicles were allowed to enter for the boat skippers, nor for pacotilleros and boat owners.

The reconstruction of the Yucalpetén docks began on October 24, 2019 and concluded last December 15. The three “combs” and the maneuvering yard built and refurbished have been in use since the end of last year.

Also in attendance were Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi; the regional port captain, Bernardo Crespo Silva; the commander of the IX Naval Zone and Carlos Lanz Gutiérrez, and representatives of the fishing sector.

