Without clean energies, Yucatán would be in “electronic blackout.”

“350 megawatts of sustainable energy are produced in the state, of the 920 that are needed for energy self-sufficiency.” – Ernesto Herrera Novelo, Secretary of Economic Development and Labor
MÉRIDA Yucatan (El Universal) – Ernesto Herrera Novelo, Secretary of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), acknowledged that without the clean energy generators installed in the state, Yucatán would be in an “electronic blackout.”
In his appearance, within the framework of the analysis of the Gloss of the Second Government Report of the Executive Power, the state official highlighted that 350 megawatts of sustainable energy are produced in the state, of the 920 that are needed for energy self-sufficiency.
Yucatán, a backup in the electricity supply
The secretary affirmed that during the winter storm that occurred days ago and that affected the United States and entities in northern Mexico, Yucatán provided electricity supply for those regions.
“The state did not suffer a more severe blackout as in other entities. A few years ago, all the energy came from Chiapas. When there was a decrease in energy in the country, we had to send energy from here to there,” he commented.
He added that with the wind farms installed on the Yucatecan coastline and the farms with solar cells, 350 megawatts are produced daily without polluting, so without them, “we would be in a blackout,” he said.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
