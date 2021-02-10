When will it be safe to travel again? Here’s what the experts say

It comes down to the behavior of the people, the behavior of the virus, and the pace of vaccinations.
The temptation is real. Airlines are offering incredible deals on flights and vacation packages. Vaccinations have begun, and the COVID-19 positivity rate is slowly dipping. A fatigued country wants to know: Could it possibly be time to think about booking travel? Is spring break or summer vacation within our grasp?
Epidemiologists and infectious disease doctors are urging people to hold off, while those who represent the travel industry say that with proper precautions travel is safe. In other words, the answer is as elusive as the virus itself. But the prevailing school of thought from the medical experts we spoke with is that some form of travel might return this summer. Perhaps. Maybe. Possibly.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON THE BOSTON GLOBE
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
MORENA proposes a set of regulations on Twitter, Facebook, and other social media companies
MEXICO CITY — The party of.
-
President Joe Biden ended travel ban on Muslim-majority nations
Armin Deroee measures his family’s separation.
-
Argentina’s President to visit Mexico this month
Argentina President Alberto Fernandez will travel.
-
Mexico registering over 10 thousand new daily coronavirus infections
On Tuesday, February 9th, Mexico reported.
-
Mexican Senator Proposes Regulating Facebook, Twitter to Protect ‘Freedom of Expression’
MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) – A prominent senator.
-
Mexico is experiencing the most deadly COVID-19 outbreak in Latin America
MEXICO CITY (Bloomberg) — Mexico has.
-
AMLO and his economic lies.
The price of the basic food.
-
AMLO proposes to businessmen “to create a group” to buy the presidential airplane.
López Obrador seeks to convince a.
-
As new work is completed, fines will be applied for not respecting bicycle lanes in Merida
Mérida, Yucatán (Times Media Mexico) .-Penalties.
-
Third “blow” to narcos in CDMX: 2.2 tons of cocaine
In just 28 days, local and.
Leave a Comment