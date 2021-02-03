Virtual edition of the Mérida Carnival canceled

Renán Barrera Concha, mayor of Mérida, announced the definitive cancellation of the Virtual Carnival 2021, “after listening carefully to the opinion of the citizens, whom I serve.”

Mérida, Yucatan (February 3, 2021)In order to protect the health of citizens, Renán Barrera, Municipal President of Mérida, announced the cancellation of the city’s virtual carnival.

Through social networks, the mayor announced that the resources that this year were destined for the Carnival will be assigned to the Health Department.

“I have decided to cancel all the activities of the virtual carnival 2021, after listening carefully to the opinion of the citizens, whom I serve,” said the mayor.

“The budget that was allocated to these actions will be redirected to health programs and economic reactivation,” he continued.

The initial intention of making a digital version of the event was to support the economy of the sector that participates in the organization and development of activities.

However, the sanitary conditions caused by Covid-19 did not allow this festivity to take place.

