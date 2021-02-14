Valentine’s Virtual Race “Correr por Amor” Mérida, 2021

In the framework of Valentine’s Day, the Yucatecan runners went out to celebrate as they know best and participated in “Running for Love” (Correr por amor).

The first edition of this sports event was held virtually and the runners had to complete a 10-kilometer run, 5 km for walking and running, or 3 km, accompanied by their pet.

Each competitor could do it from the place of their preference: parks, avenues, or even in the streets near their home.

Likewise, an in-person tour was carried out in a symbolic way, starting and finishing at the Paseo de Montejo Remate.

Along with its “Run for Mérida” cycle of races, the Mérida City Council continues to organize these events, due to their acceptance and the participation of runners, either Yucatecans, from other states, or from other countries.

