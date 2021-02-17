Unexpected blackout in Yucatán due to power outages

Cenace/CFE announced power outages in 12 states. The Yucatan Peninsula was not on the list.

MÉRIDA Yucatan. (Times Media Mexico) – The energy cuts programmed by the National Energy Control Center, announced yesterday morning, did not include Yucatán, yet it caused the lack of electric power in numerous neighborhoods and municipalities.

Through a brief message sent by the Federal Electricity Commission’s communications area with representation in the Yucatan Peninsula, it is informed that “the lack of electric power is because we are going through load shots programmed by the National Energy. Control Center (Cenace).”

These outages have so far affected Quintana Roo and the municipalities of Tekax, Tixkokob, Dzidzantún, Cacalchén, Motul, Hunucmá, and Progreso, Chelem, Chuburná; as well as several neighborhoods in Mérida, including Altozano, Villa Magna, Francisco de Montejo, Colonia Mexico, Montebello, Montecristo, Centro, Los Héroes and other areas in the west and north of the capital.

As we reported, Cenace announced in the morning that, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., there would be blackouts in 12 states of the country, corresponding to areas in the center and west of the Republic, as well as in the Bajío region. The states announced were Aguascalientes, Colima, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas.

