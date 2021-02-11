Tourist gets kicked by a horse in Cuzamá, Yucatan

A tourist from Cuernavaca, Morelos, was injured and ended up in the hospital after receiving a kick from a horse that was towing a truck, yesterday afternoon at the “Los Cenotes De Cuzama” tourist resort.
The visitor was thanking and saying goodbye to the tour guide who walked her when she was kicked by the horse, causing injuries to her leg and hand.
The events occurred at approximately 2:30 in the afternoon, when the family from Cuernavaca concluded the tour of the “Los Cenotes De Cuzama” tourist Parador, located on the Cuzamá-Chunkanán highway.
The visitor, identified as T.C.L, 59 years old, approached the tourist guide to thank him for his services, and at that moment she was kicked by the equine.
She received a hard blow in the right leg and the hand on the same side. It resulted in possible fractures and the injured tourist was taken to an Issste hospital in Mérida.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Five snow storms in 10 days slam the Northern United States
Icy blasts pummeled parts of the.
-
AMLO’s electricity reform will jeopardize investments for 451 million pesos in 105 projects: CEFP
This initiative could affect trade agreement.
-
Brand formerly known as Aunt Jemima reveals new name
The brand formerly known as Aunt.
-
Mérida’s ‘CUXTAL’ Ecological Reserve, generator of essential environmental services for Biodiversity
Ecological reserves, such as “Cuxtal”, provide.
-
Merida will improve its road infrastructure at 16 crossings and roundabouts
To guarantee more efficient, accessible, and.
-
Alert in Tanzania due to “strange disease” that causes death within hours.
The mystery illness in Tanzania reportedly.
-
Despite the evidence presented, GOP senators plan to acquit Trump.
The House impeachment managers presented senators with crude,.
-
Capitol rioter asks judge for permission to travel to Peru to be married
An alleged Capitol rioter is asking a.
-
AMLO “inaugurates” an already existing airport runway.
Lopez Obrador “inaugurates” a runway that.
-
Mexico. The longest and most painful recovery in its history.
Even with an expected growth of.
Leave a Comment