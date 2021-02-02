This is what you should know about remodeling works on Paseo de Montejo

The new bicycle lanes are not the only works ongoing in this section of Mérida’s iconic Paseo de Montejo.

In social networks, many a Yucatecan have expressed their curiousity on the new works that are carried out on the Paseo de Montejo.

Some argue they are in favor, others against and some say they do not understand what the work is about, however, the Observatory of Sustainable Mobility of Mérida clarified these doubts.

“One of the novel treatments is the“ ISLETAS DE REFUGIO PEATONAL” (PEDESTRIAN PROTECTION ISLETS), which consist of spaces set up between vehicle traffic lanes that serve to provide greater pedestrian safety, as well as shorten crossing distances for pedestrians (SEMOVEP, 2016).

“Generally, these islands are installed as an extension of ridges”, reads a publication on the Ayuntamiento de Merida Facebook page.

The islets serve as a pedestrian refuge, providing spaces that enable people to cross the street in two stages. This facilitates the movement of pedestrians in a multi-lane artery.

In the same way, the so-called “ears” that the Sustainable Observatory of Mérida defines as:

“On the other hand, the“ EARS ”are extensions of the curb at the corners, which are created from the space normally occupied by car parking on both sides. They are effective in reducing the pedestrian crossing distance, prevent the area from being invaded by illegal parking, moderate vehicular speed, improve the visibility of pedestrians and drivers, and allow the placement of more visible signs (ITDP Mexico, 2011).

The ears reduce the section of pedestrian crossing, achieving greater safety by having to cross from one side of the street to the other, which also reduces the percentage of traffic accidents.

These mobility works are found in large cities in the world, and in Mexico, there are three cities that already have implemented this strategy: CDMX, Guadalajara, and Morelia.

