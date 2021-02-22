The US extends land border closure with Canada and Mexico again

The United States government announced land borders with Canada and Mexico would remain closed to non-essential travel until at least March 21.

According to Reuters.com, the 30-day extension was the first under President Joe Biden, who is working with his administration on potentially tightening requirements for crossing at U.S. land borders in North America.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair also confirmed the extension of restrictions.

In January, officials in the U.S. started requiring that all international air travelers landing in America would need to provide a negative COVID-19 test results within three days of arrival.

President Biden is also working with government officials in Canada and Mexico “regarding public health protocols for land ports of entry.” The Biden administration is also conducted a similar review of sea travel and ports.

“The plan should implement Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, consistent with applicable law, and take into account the operational considerations relevant to the different populations who enter the United States by land,” the White House told Reuters.

Last week, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines revealed they would collect contact tracing data and share it with the CDC as an additional layer of protection for the traveling public.







Comments

comments