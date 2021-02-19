The most intense “cold front” of the year is here.

Cold Front number 36 entered the Yucatan Peninsula. It is considered very intense. Experts say it could cause some wind damage, according to the coordinator of Meteored.mx.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Civil Protection of Yucatan pointed out that cold front 36 has entered Yucatan from the west and has covered the state. It is expected for Sunday cold temperatures throughout the state and asked the population to take precautions.

According to Meteored, the Yucatán Peninsula will have this weekend; the most extreme cold front so far is 2021, primarily due to wind strength. “The last time we had a cold front with similar intensity was last December 24, 2020, so we also recommend taking precautions in coastal areas”.

Weather forecasts indicated that cold front 36 would cross the Gulf of Mexico in the next hours and arrive in the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday.

It will favor intense storms in the area and an extreme northerly event, with maximum winds that could reach between 70 and 75 km/h, with stronger gusts along the coast. The waves could get up to 4 meters high offshore.

Rain

From Thursday until Saturday with the arrival of the cold front. Heavy rains of 25 to 50 mm per day are expected in Yucatan and Campeche, and moderate rains of 5 to 25 mm per day in Quintana Roo.

Polar air mass

After the passage of this cold front, the continental polar air mass that drives it will begin to invade the peninsular region, causing a notorious decrease in temperatures, which would be reaching maximum temperatures of around 25°C. In comparison, minimum temperatures at dawn would drop to values of 10°C to 15°C, without discarding lower registers.

The areas with the lowest temperatures would be in the center and south of the state of Yucatan.

Risk of damage due to strong winds

The strong winds that will be present since early Friday morning in Campeche and Yucatan’s coastal areas will reach speeds of over 70 km/h with gusts of up to 80 km/h.

Consequently, the probability of damage to structures on the coasts is high, mainly light structures, tarpaulins or awnings, and billboards. Likewise, some tree branches could fall.

Forecast for today, Friday, February 19

Conagua forecasts heavy rains (75 to 150 mm) with electrical discharges, hail, and strong gusts of wind in areas of Chiapas and Veracruz; hefty rains (50 to 75 mm) in Oaxaca and Tabasco, and heavy rains (25 to 50 mm) in Campeche and Puebla due to the cold front.

The polar air mass that drives this frontal system will maintain a very strong to the extreme northern event, with gusts of 80 to 100 kilometers per hour (km/h) in the Gulf and Isthmus Tehuantepec and Veracruz.

From 70 to 80 km/h on Tamaulipas coasts, and from 60 to 70 km/h in Campeche, Tabasco, and Yucatan.

