The Energy Commission in Congress approves AMLO’s electricity reform.

MEXICO CITY (Animal Político) – Members of the Energy Commission of the Congress, approved, in general, and in particular, the initiative that reforms the Electricity Industry Law, sent by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The initiative was approved with twenty-two votes in favor and ten against to pass to the Chamber of Deputies’ plenary.

The majority of Morena deputies, including the Energy Commission president Manuel Rodríguez González defended the president’s electricity reform, assuring that it seeks to promote an “equal competition market that recognizes the generation of electricity from clean energies. For all generators and under equitable conditions.”

They also assured that strengthening the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), as proposed in the initiative, will allow tariffs not to be increased and will guarantee the continuity of the electricity system.

However, opposition legislators rejected the preferred initiative, stating that it goes against protecting the environment by giving preference to coal and fuel oil-based energies.

