The director of the Kanasín Health Center dies of Covid-19

At the age of 50, this Saturday, Feb. 6th, Dr. Héctor Audomaro Maldonado Pacheco, director of the Kanasín Urban Health Center, passed away in Merida.
Dr. Maldonado was the head of the Kanasin Health Center for eight years.
Originally from Dzidzantún, where he was born on December 2, 1970, he was highly appreciated among the workers of the Yucatán Health Services (SSY).
For several days he had been admitted to a hospital in Mérida for complications derived from the Covid-19.
Condolences are received from his teacher wife Nelly Bobadilla Cruz and their four children.
