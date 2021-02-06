Tekax, Yucatan is betting on its tourism infrasctructure for an economic reactivation

TEKAX, YUCATAN.- With the inauguration of a new hotel and the delivery of Certificates of Good Sanitary Practices to various service providers, Tekax has established itself as a tourist center in southern Yucatán.

The municipality, known as the “Sultana de la Sierra”, has numerous architectural, archaeological, natural, and cultural attractions, such as the Hermitage of San Diego (Ermita de San Diego), the Chacmultún area, the Grutas Chocantes Caves, and the Kaalmankal Ecotourism Park, as well as hotels, restaurants, handicraft shops, textile workshops, and certified guides, to receive local, national and international tourism.

Within the framework of the economic reactivation and taking care of all health protocols, the Secretary of Tourism Development, Michelle Fridman Hirsch, and the mayor Diego Ávila Romero inaugurated this Friday a TecnoHotel Express, owned by investors Gerardo and Felipe Ortiz Compañ, an establishment that comes to join the city’s service infrastructure.

Likewise, the secretary and the mayor delivered at the headquarters of the Municipal Palace Certificates of Good Sanitary Practices to eight companies in the tourism industry and certified guides that comply with the sanitary protocols for the Covid-19, thus reinforcing the security to visit the destination.

The eight service providers that accredited their good practices are: Vinni’s Restaurant & Grill, Alejandro Decoration of Events, El Huinic de La Ermita, Eventos Cervantes, Kaalmankal Ecotourism Park, Posada del Carmen, Sultana Restaurant, and Indigenous Tourism San Agustín SC de RL

The accredited tourist guides are: Cinthia Cabrera Basto and staff from the Community of San Marcelino.

“With these types of actions, we reaffirm that the great bet for Tekax’s economic reactivation is tourism”, said Mayor Diego Ávila.

We hope that other investors will join the infrastructure development and more service providers will be certified with good practices to continue promoting this activity, he said.

We seek that the development of the municipality is sustainable, benefits the communities and that together we offer quality services to consolidate Tekax as a tourist pole in this region of the state, stressed the municipal president.

