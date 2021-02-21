Sunday with “heladez” and a new cold front for Monday.

The minimum temperature in Merida will range from 14 to 17 degrees. Another cold front is expected to arrive on Monday.
MÉRIDA, Yucatan (CONAGUA) – Due to the influence of the cold air mass left behind by cold front 36, a sunrise of between 10 and 15 degrees is forecast this Sunday in Yucatan.
Highs this same day will range from 26 to 31 degrees. According to National Weather Service, cold front 36 begins to weaken, rains will remain scattered towards the center and south of Quintana Roo. Still, in the case of Merida, there is no probability of rain.
As for Yucatan’s capital, minimum temperatures this Sunday will be 14 to 17 degrees and maximum temperatures from 24 to 27.
In the course of the afternoon of Monday 22nd, a new cold front will arrive in the Yucatan Peninsula, which would not be as intense as the previous one, but it would cause the weather to go from cool to cold at dawn. Cloudy skies with a probability of heavy showers in Campeche and showers in Yucatan and Quintana Roo.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Is it just Ted Cruz, or have Americans been escaping to Mexico since the beginning of the pandemic?
Ted Cruz made headlines last week.
-
‘The Rock’ would seek the US presidency if the fans ask for it
Los Angeles, California (February 19, 2021).
-
Smiling Chihuahua dog goes viral
Thanks to a happy face on.
-
Municipality improves public lighting in the streets of Progreso and Chicxulub Puerto
Progreso, Yucatán (February 20, 2021).- The.
-
Guess who’s back – Trump will make his first public appearance as an ex-president in Florida.
“The Donald ” will participate in.
-
Deaths from COVID-19 in Mexico rise to 179,797
Data presented by the Ministry of.
-
“Go steal elsewhere. Mexico is no longer a land of conquest” – AMLO to foreign companies.
López Obrador pointed out that in.
-
Plane departing from Cancun to Houston loses engine over the Gulf of Mexico.
The report made through official social.
-
Femicide arrested in Mérida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (Feb. 20, 2021).- The.
-
Hugo López-Gatell tests positive for coronavirus
Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health and.
Leave a Comment