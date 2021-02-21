Sunday with “heladez” and a new cold front for Monday.

The minimum temperature in Merida will range from 14 to 17 degrees. Another cold front is expected to arrive on Monday.

MÉRIDA, Yucatan (CONAGUA) – Due to the influence of the cold air mass left behind by cold front 36, a sunrise of between 10 and 15 degrees is forecast this Sunday in Yucatan.

Highs this same day will range from 26 to 31 degrees. According to National Weather Service, cold front 36 begins to weaken, rains will remain scattered towards the center and south of Quintana Roo. Still, in the case of Merida, there is no probability of rain.

As for Yucatan’s capital, minimum temperatures this Sunday will be 14 to 17 degrees and maximum temperatures from 24 to 27.

In the course of the afternoon of Monday 22nd, a new cold front will arrive in the Yucatan Peninsula, which would not be as intense as the previous one, but it would cause the weather to go from cool to cold at dawn. Cloudy skies with a probability of heavy showers in Campeche and showers in Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

