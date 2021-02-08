Stolen medicines recovered on the Mexico-Querétaro highway

Hundreds of boxes of stolen medicines were recovered from a house in the Las Misiones subdivision, in Huehuetoca, State of Mexico.
Huehuetoca, Mex.- Hundreds of boxes of stolen antibiotics, antivirals, anti-inflammatories and alcohol , valued at more than 1,300,000 pesos, were recovered from a house in the Las Misiones subdivision, in an operation carried out by personnel of the Attorney General’s Office. State (FGJEM), who had the support of elements of the National Guard (GN), state and municipal police.
The theft of a truck loaded with medicines from the Brudifarma company occurred on January 26, on the Mexico-Querétaro highway, in the direction of Atlacomulco, on the deviation to San Francisco Soyaniquilpan, when it was intercepted by several subjects.
The thieves subdued the truck driver and his companion who took away the truck loaded with drugs, a theft that was reported to the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office.
For this reason, the Public Ministry, when conducting a follow-up investigation of the theft of the truck with medicines, requested a judge to issue a search warrant for a house located on Santa Patricia Street, in the Las Misiones neighborhood, in the municipality of Huehuetoca, where apparently the stolen cargo was found.
When conducting the search, in which personnel from the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office, National Guard personnel, state, and municipal police participated, they found 514 boxes in the house with medications such as antibiotics, antivirals, anti-inflammatories, and alcohol, valued at one million 309 thousand 895 pesos.
At the end of the search, seals were placed on the doors of the property, which was secured and the merchandise recovered, reported authorities from the Attorney General’s Office of this entity.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
