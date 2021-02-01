Significant temperature drop expected for the Yucatan

On Monday, February 1st, a drop in temperature is expected due to the effects of the cold front 33.
Meteorologists forecast minimums of 0 degrees for Yucatan and 10 for Mérida, as well as scattered rains.
A notable drop in temperature, as well as scattered rains, is what is forecast for the next few hours in Yucatán due to the influence of the cold front 33.
According to the meteorologist Juan Palma Solís, the cold front is expected to advance over the course of this Monday afternoon over Yucatecan territory, which would favor minimum temperatures of between 5 and 10 degrees in the center and south of Yucatan, as well as in the north and south of Campeche and the center of Quintana Roo.
But in addition, the thermometers could even drop to between 0 and 5 degrees in central and southern Yucatán from the middle of the first week of February.
The prefrontal trough corresponding to front 33 would favor scattered rains in southern Yucatán.
In the case of Merida, highs of 25 to 28 degrees are expected, and lows of 10 to 13 degrees, with a low probability of precipitation.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
