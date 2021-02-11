Segey supports the formation of children from Mayan communities

Lotteries and audio tracks with the National Anthem in Mayan, booklets to teach regional dances and equipment for physical activation and early stimulation are some of the things that make up the packages that the Ministry of Education (Segey) delivered to initial, preschool and primary training personnel in indigenous modality, following the indication of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, to provide them with tools that facilitate their work when they are allowed to return to classrooms.

On a working tour of Izamal, Yaxcabá, Sotuta, and Kanasín, the head of the Sergey, Loreto Villanueva Trujillo, thanked the professors for the commitment they have made to promote projects for the benefit of thousands of students and stressed that the materials, granted through the Indigenous Diversity Support Program (Padei), will allow the continuity of successful academic strategies.

“We recognize the figure of the teacher because in these hard times we’re living in, a teacher with vocation finds a way to reach the students, tries twice as hard, and feels gratified for his commitments, “he said.

Accompanied by the directors of Basic and Indigenous Education, Carlota Storey Montalvo and Noemí Chel Ucán, respectively, the secretary stressed the importance of taking these articles to 528 kindergarten, preschool, and primary schools, located in 79 municipalities, since they serve more than 35 thousand girls and boys.

“All these supports, together with the holding of conferences and workshops, represent a total investment that amounts to three million pesos; in addition, the didactic materials will also be in the hands of the facilitators of the ‘Ko’one’ex kanik program Maaya (Let’s learn Maya) ‘, who work in regular elementary schools. It is about having a relevant educational offer, to enhance our culture and strengthen the pride in our legacy, ” she said.

Among the goods provided, those focused on encouraging artistic talents, such as dance, as well as the musical tracks and scores of the National Anthem in the Mayan language, the result of the work of the choral group made up of teachers of the aforementioned level, stand out.

“We are going to use it, to get the most out of it. Even if we are not in schools, it does not mean that we are not going to use it; we can teach at a distance with this material: the lottery will allow children to learn their language, and the National Anthem in Mayan should also be disseminated. We are grateful for this support, “said teacher Wendy Karina Varguez Cervera, from the” Cuauhtémoc “indigenous preschool, located in Libre Unión, Yaxcabá.

These deliveries will continue, with the purpose that both teaching and management personnel know and become familiar with these tools, which were shared months ago, in the different courses and distance workshops that Segey implemented, with a large participation of the teaching staff.

