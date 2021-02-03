Questionable reputation survey says 80% of Meridians support the Maya Train Project

Merida Yucatan (February 3, 2021).- Eight out of 10 inhabitants of Mérida are in favor of the construction of the Mayan Train station in the city, published the polling house Buendía & Laredo when announcing the results of a survey in the capital of Yucatan. This reflects the enormous social support that the project has.

The opinion study reveals other interesting data:

88 percent of those surveyed confirm that the Mayan Train will bring benefits to Mérida.

28% prioritize job creation

19% economic activation

15% promoting tourism

6% consider that mobility will be improved

On the other hand, 4% think that it will be a fast transport, and other of the positive items mentioned have to do with the low cost of the train to move merchandise and the decrease in transfer times.

The results of the survey published by Buendía & Laredo confirm the data, 80% of the southeast population is in favor of the construction of the Maya Train.

A couple of months ago, the same polling house released the results of a survey applied in the five states where the train route will pass, which reveals a regional approval of more than 70 percent.

These data support the statements made by the general director of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), Rogelio Jiménez Pons, about the social support that the Maya Train has.

“Southeast Mexico supports the project and legal efforts to stop it respond to individual interests and not to the will of the indigenous communities,” Jimenez Pons stated.

He stressed that the results shown by the survey house attest to the support that the communities express over and over again. “The southeast is looking forward to the start of operations of the project,” declared the CEO.

The Buendía & Laredo survey was applied to adults, men and women aged 18 years and over who permanently reside in private homes in the municipality of Mérida, Yucatán.

It is worth mentioning that The Yucatan Times has interrogated a number of Mérida residents on the subject, and most of them do not support the Maya Train Project, and none of them has ever heard of the Buendía & Laredo survey.

