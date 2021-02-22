Progreso Ecological Police contributes to the protection of the white-tailed deer

Progreso, Yucatán (February 19, 2021).-The Chief of the Ecological Police, Obdulio Mena Sánchez, highlighted that thanks to the actions that the corporation has implemented to protect the fauna, in this case, the white-tailed deer, this species has been able to have a reproduction period without difficulties.

In this sense, Mena Sánchez explained that the agents take care of the perimeter of the Paraíso community 24 hours a day, an area where there has been the greatest sighting of whitetail deer “Odocoileus virginianus”.

“Thanks to these actions in favor of the fauna, we have noticed a greater procreation of the white-tailed deer,” said the municipal official, adding that they will continue to patrol the area in order to detect people who carry out exploitation activities with specimens or wild species in danger of extinction, this according to article 122 of the General Wildlife Law.

Finally, Mena Sánchez reiterated to the public the disposition that the corporation has to attend to reports on mistreatment or attacks of animals, pollution or burning of garbage, as well as the sighting of wild animals in urban areas.

“One of the mayor’s tasks is to protect the fauna of our municipality; each and every officer loves what they do, shows commitment, and is trained.

“Citizens who want to report something related to Wildlife can call 969 103 62 86 ”, Mena Sánchez concluded.

