Private farmers still in trouble.

TZUCACAB Yucatan.- Peanut growers said that after five months of harvesting, many cannot sell their produce because the market continues to be saturated by the pandemic.

Local markets are left with a lot of production in storage, because there is no demand for the legume.

Jorge Bacab said that the most affected are the producers who harvested around 300 kilos, because they still have a lot of product left, which they move by kilos and sales are very slow.

“When the harvest began last October, peanuts were bought very cheaply, but now they are not being bought at all, because the merchants say they have a lot left in the warehouse,” he said.

“The producers need to sell the production to recover the investment to plant the land this year.”

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments