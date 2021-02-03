Plane flying Ancira also transported Emilio Lozoya and Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán

The Bombardier Challenger 605 plane, registration XB-NWD, from the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), which brings businessman Alonso Ancira Elizondo back to Mexico, is the same one in which the former director of Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, also from Spain.

After taking off from Palma de Mallorca, the aircraft landed in Halifax, Canada, to refuel and review various documentation; It is expected to arrive in Mexico City after 5 pm this Wednesday.

The Challenger, registration XB-NWD, has also been used to extradite capo Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán from Mexico to the United States ; from Panama to Mexico, to the former governor of Quintana Roo, Roberto Borge Angulo, respectively.

Once he arrives in our country, the former director of the company Altos Hornos de México (AHMS) will undergo a medical examination to verify his state of health, and then he will be transferred to the North Prison of the capital to be made available to the judge who released the arrest warrant against him for the crime of money laundering.

In December 2020, the Eighth District Court of Amparo in Criminal Matters in Mexico City denied the definitive suspension of Ancira Elizondo, former director of Altos Hornos de México, who challenged the failure of the Foreign Ministry to cancel or desist from the extradition process against him.

Source: El Universal

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments