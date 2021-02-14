Oxford to test its covid vaccine in children for the first time

Oxford’s covid vaccine will be tested for the first time in children, the lab reports.

OXFORD UK (AP) – The University of Oxford has launched a study to evaluate the safety and immune response in children to the COVID-19 vaccine developed with AstraZeneca Plc, announced Saturday February 13 2021.

The new intermediate phase of the trial will determine whether the vaccine is effective in people between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an e-mailed statement from the university.

About 300 volunteers will be enrolled, and the first inoculations are expected this month, Oxford said. The two-dose Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been lauded as a “vaccine for the world” because it is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its competitors.

AstraZeneca aims to produce 3 billion doses this year and aims to produce more than 200 million doses by April.

