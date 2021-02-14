  • Feature,
    • Oxford to test its covid vaccine in children for the first time

    By on February 14, 2021

    Oxford’s covid vaccine will be tested for the first time in children, the lab reports.

    OXFORD UK (AP) – The University of Oxford has launched a study to evaluate the safety and immune response in children to the COVID-19 vaccine developed with AstraZeneca Plc, announced Saturday February 13 2021.

    The new intermediate phase of the trial will determine whether the vaccine is effective in people between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an e-mailed statement from the university.

    About 300 volunteers will be enrolled, and the first inoculations are expected this month, Oxford said. The two-dose Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been lauded as a “vaccine for the world” because it is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its competitors.

    AstraZeneca aims to produce 3 billion doses this year and aims to produce more than 200 million doses by April.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



