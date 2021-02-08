Oregano, a herb rich in flavor has other uses and properties

Oregano is a condiment that people look for to put a pinch on when they eat pozole or some other dish, but in general, its consumption is very low.
What few people know are the great benefits that this spice offers.
Here are some of its properties and benefits:
It has minerals such as zinc, sodium, phosphorus, potassium, iron, magnesium, calcium and vitamins A, B, C, E and K. In addition, it has carbohydrates and proteins.
As if that were not enough, it has antioxidants that help reduce free radicals and their effects, that is, to slow down cellular aging.
If you take it in infusions or tea, it helps improve digestion, it also ends intestinal spasms, which is why many women with menstrual cramps drink this tea and report feeling great relief in a few minutes.
You can use oregano when you have an earache, muscle pain, and toothache. Also when you feel fatigued, urinary tract problems and even a headache.
There are people who use it like water for a time, this infusion helps them fight some respiratory diseases such as coughs, bronchitis, allergies, and even asthma.
Do not exaggerate in its consumption as it could irritate your stomach and could even cause liver poisoning in case of an overdose.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
