“Next wave of Covid will be like a Category 5 hurricane” – Michael T. Osterholm, Epidemiologist.

Michael T. Osterholm issued a strong warning about the pandemic. He dated the new wave of the disease globally and compared it to a “category 5” hurricane that will affect several countries.

UNITED STATES (MPR News) – Epidemiologist Michael T. Osterholm stood out for his prognoses against Covid, first because he warned of a pandemic in his book, published in 2017, “The most lethal threat”, and then after predicting the closure of 2020.

A wave with the force of a Category 5 hurricane

In an interview with MPR News, the virologist indicated that the fact that cases are on the decline is just a period of “the calm before the storm.”

The director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota expressed strong concern about the British variant, which is more contagious.

The new wave, in March

Michael T. Osterholm predicted a new wave of infections “in early or mid-March.” So “we will see that next big peak, and it will very possibly exceed what we saw in January,” he warned. Likewise, the epidemiologist considered that the different variants that the virus has had worldwide have made the pandemic evolve”.

Regarding vaccination, the specialist explained that although vaccines already exist, a new wave of infections cannot be prevented, as there are still not enough immunized people.

