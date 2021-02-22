New company will offer jobs with perceptions up to 7 times higher than average in Yucatan

The head of the Ministry of Economy and Labor of Yucatán (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, announced that new investment for the state will be announced in the coming days, a project in which the hiring and generation of jobs will be increased, with salaries of up to seven times the minimum wage per day (991.9 pesos a day).

“In the coming weeks you will hear that a large company will arrive in Yucatan offering a good number of jobs with competitive salaries up to seven times higher than those currently earned in average, working for the commerce or service sectors,” he said.

The Ministry of Economy specified that there are preliminary figures for foreign direct investment at the end of 2020, as is usual with this type of data, they will be adjusted when there is more information on operations in that period.

Thus, the FDI captured at the national level in 2020 is 11.7 percent lower than the preliminary figures for 2019, which is mainly explained by the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on global investment flows.

During 2020 at the national level, 29.7 billion US dollars) were captured, so the collection is lower than the 11.7 percent compared to the 2019 figures (32.9 billion US dollars), which is explained, fundamentally, by the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on global investment flows.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments