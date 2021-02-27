Morena ‘pulls’ Félix Salgado Macedonio’s candidacy after allegations of rape and sexual abuse.

AMLO’s party Morena, had endorsed Salgado Macedonio as its gubernatorial candidate.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – The National Commission of Honesty and Justice of Morena political party resolved this Friday to drop Félix Salgado Macedonio’s candidacy to Guerrero’s Government and instructed the National Commission of Elections and the National Commission of Polls to reinstate the selection process.

The commission said that this was “derived from the ex officio procedure initiated by this Commission against C.J. Félix Salgado Macedonio. Once all the stages of the procedure were fulfilled and having carried out the exhaustive analysis of the evidence.”

On February 15, the politician registered as Morena’s candidate for the governorship of Guerrero.

The designation took place, although the National Commission for Honesty and Justice (CNHJ) of Morena. So far, they have not concluded its analysis regarding the complaints of sexual abuse against the senator and the criminal investigation being carried out by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), based on an investigation file that is currently in force for the crime of rape.

Women protested on social networks with the hashtag #PresidenteRompaelPacto (president brake the pact) and #UnVioladorNoSeráGobernador (a rapist cannot be governor) to demand AMLO and the leadership of Morena to withdraw the candidacy of Salgado Macedonio. In Guerrero, women’s collectives have also demonstrated against Salgado Macedonio’s candidacy.

López Obrador said last week that although the allegations of sexual abuse are strong, these should not become “political lynching” and that it is necessary to have confidence in the people since polls were conducted to define candidates.

“If polls are conducted, and people say ‘I agree with this man or woman,’ I think they should be respected.” Said AMLO.







