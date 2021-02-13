Missing teenager found by State Police in Mérida

As published yesterday in The Yucatan Times, the Attorney General of the State of Yucatán activated the Amber Alert for the disappearance of 17-year-old Liseth Guadalupe Domínguez Molina.

Fortunaltely, the girl has been found by state authorities safe and sound in the city of Mérida.

Due to family problems, the 17-year-old LGDM young woman left her home in Abalá last Sunday, Feb. 7th, and was located this Friday, Feb. 12th in Mérida by investigating agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP).

The teenager said that she arrived in Mérida on a platform transport and that she stayed this time with a 23-year-old friend, a native of Veracruz, in a rented room in the center of this city.

For the alleged disappearance of the young woman, denounced by her mother, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) had issued an Amber Alert.

The agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) transferred the girl to the Specialized Unit for the Prevention of Family and Gender Violence (UNIPREV) of the SSP and then to the Public Ministry for legal proceedings.

At sight, the minor is physically well and states that she has not been a victim of any crime.

