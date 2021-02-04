Migrants and Hispanics can now get vaccinated against Covid.



NEW YORK United States (Bloomberg) – Hispanic immigrants working in restaurants can now get vaccinated against COVID-19 in New York. Although many are celebrating, others are urging not to rush due to fears of side effects.



New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that he gave each county the power to add cab drivers and restaurant workers to the list of people who can be vaccinated. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio didn’t think twice.



“Our workers are the main engine that sustains our daily lives in the toughest of times. As of now, those who work in restaurants and drive cabs can now receive the coronavirus vaccine.”

According to a September report from the New York State Comptroller’s Office, Hispanics account for 44 percent of all restaurant workers in the city, translating to the largest bloc of employees in these establishments.



The same report notes that in 2018, 60 percent of restaurant workers in the city were immigrants.



Hispanics and African Americans most affected by Covid-19.

Along with African Americans, Hispanics have been among the groups most affected by COVID-19 in New York, with a high number of fatalities.



However, so far, 48 percent of city residents who have received at least one vaccine dose are white, according to recent municipal data.

Thanks to everyone who pushed for it, new state guidelines have opened up #COVID19 vaccinations to our restaurant workers, taxi drivers and TLC licensees, and individuals in facilities for the developmentally disabled.



Schedule your appointment at https://t.co/KwhEv8K9Bt. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 3, 2021

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments