Mexico’s cumulative COVID-19 deaths: triple the “catastrophic scenario.”

The Ministry of Health reported that the estimated curve of cases presented a 26% decrease; however, Mexicans’ reality is very different.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – On June 4, 2020, The federal Undersecretary of Health, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, indicated that a catastrophic scenario for the country would mean more than 60,000 deaths due to COVID-19. As of yesterday, we have reached three times that number of deaths.

On Sunday, February 21, 180,107 cumulative deaths were recorded for COVID-19. However, in the last 24 hours, 310 deaths were added to the national statistics.

Gabriela Nucamendi Cervantes, director of Epidemiological Surveillance of Noncommunicable Diseases, reported that an estimated 53,409 (2%) patients presented symptoms in the last 14 days, representing people potentially contributing to the transmission of the virus.

From week 5 to week 6 of 2021, there was a 26% decrease in estimated cases (sum of confirmed and suspected infections) at the national level, with 2,236,606 as of this Sunday.

Regarding people hospitalized due to COVID-19, Nucamendi Cervantes announced that the national occupancy rate was 34 percent.

According to the Serious Acute Respiratory Infection Network (IRAG), there are 21,127 general beds available and 10,321 occupied. With a ventilator, 7,023 beds are available to patients, compared to the 4,106 in use.

The entity with the highest occupancy in general hospitalization beds and beds with a ventilator is Mexico City, with a 60 and 62% saturation, respectively.

To attend patients in critical condition by COVID-19, the remaining 31 states have more than 50% availability.

Regarding the migrant population in Mexico, the SSA recorded 984 confirmed coronavirus cases as of December 31, 2020. It also reported 50 deaths and 984 people suspected of having the disease. According to the SSA report, the main countries of origin are the United States, with 15 percent; Honduras, with 11 percent; Venezuela, with 11 percent; and Colombia, with 10 percent.

Progress of vaccination against COVID-19 in Mexico

Almost a year after the first case of coronavirus appeared in Mexico, the federal government claims they have applied 1,689,158 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 in a country with 126.2 million inhabitants.

According to the Ministry of Health (SSA) daily report, this Sunday, February 21, 16,738 people were injected with the antigen. 1,375 (0.8%) vaccines have been lost.

The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech antigen have been administered to 650,814 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech antigen to health personnel caring for patients infected SARS-CoV-2 virus. Of this group, 453,055 individuals have received the full schedule.

“The vaccination campaign continues, even on weekends, both in health units that have served as vaccination points for health personnel, as well as in other units where the vaccination of the elderly population continues,” said José Luis Alomía, national director of Epidemiology.

